Merritt Mounties search for man missing since middle of April

Photo: Castanet

Police in Merritt are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a man who hasn’t been heard from in a month.

Christian Keeler, 25, has not been heard of since April 15, Merritt Mounties said Tuesday in a news release.

“Police are concerned for his wellbeing,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said.

Keeler is described as an Indigenous man standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call police at 250-378-4262.