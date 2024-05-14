Two suspects charged after burglars target suites at upscale Kamloops hotel

Photo: KTW file The Sandman Signature hotel on Lorne Street in downtown Kamloops.

Two people are facing burglary charges, accused of breaking into rooms at an upscale hotel in downtown Kamloops and stealing items from guests.

Police were called to the Sandman Signature hotel on Lorne Street on the afternoon of March 26, a judge was told Tuesday during a bail hearing in Kamloops provincial court, after guests reported two people roaming the halls and breaking into suites.

Mounties responded and surrounded the hotel, quickly arresting both suspects. Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said officers recovered items that had been stolen from guest rooms.

Justin Patrick Lee Colby, 30, and Raven Lee Graham, 26, are each facing one count of break and enter to commit theft. Colby is charged with four additional counts of breach and one of obstructing police, while Graham is facing an additional charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and breach.

Colby was denied bail following Tuesday’s hearing, after which he quickly fired his lawyer. He is due back in court on May 30. Graham, who is not in custody, is scheduled to return to court on May 23.