City of Kamloops on track to meet first year of housing targets, report suggests

Photo: Castanet Construction underway on the City Gardens development in downtown Kamloops.

The City of Kamloops is on course to meet its first year of provincially-mandated housing targets, according to a report prepared for city council.

Kamloops council will receive an update Tuesday on the progress the city has made to meet the targets, which were set by the Ministry of Housing last year.

A report prepared for council said the city issued occupancy for 305 residential units between October 2023 and March 31, 2024.

Among them are 41 one-bedroom homes, 164 two-bedroom units, 57 with three bedrooms and 43 units with four or more.

“Overall, the city is on track to meet the first year’s housing target of 679 units by Oct. 1, 2024,” the report said.

Staff noted in the first six months since the housing target order for Kamloops came into effect, council has also approved rezoning applications for 221 residential units, and development permits have been registered for 273 units. Building permits have been approved or issued for 396 housing units.

The City of Kamloops was one of the first 10 municipalities — and the first municipality in the B.C. Interior — to receive housing targets, which were set in order to boost residential construction.

Under the ministry’s order, the city must meet annual targets which total 4,236 net new homes — units that have been issued occupancy — by Sept. 30, 2028.

Province considered Kamloops lot size

In an April presentation to the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Interior, Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, said the targets set the bar about 13 per cent higher than what the city has previously issued.

“It wasn't extremely alarming or a large number in our view,” Kwiatkowski said, noting staff had been unsure how the economy might impact the delivery of these housing units.

Kwiatkowski said among other things, the province considered BC Assessment values and the size of the lots in Kamloops when selecting the city for the first round of housing targets.

“They would have come up with that we’ve got a lot of large lots that are under utilized — but if you look at Kamloops, you've got a lot of properties that are on slopes. So we have lots that are larger, we do have larger lots on the North Shore,” he said.

“Some of their rationale was a little bit interesting, but it is what it is, we were given the targets for the five year period.”

If Kamloops doesn’t meet its targets, Kwiatkowski said the province might then take a look at all the applications that went before city staff and council.

“If anything was denied, they would look at potentially overturning that,” he said.

He said the province would also look at the city’s internal processes, including what has been done to help improve timelines and to promote development.

“There's a lot of things that they would look at. I’m going to be optimistic that we won't be scrutinized to that level and see if we can meet those targets,” Kwiatkowski said.

On Tuesday, council will hear the city’s six-month update on the progress it’s made towards achieving housing targets, and will be asked to provide its authorization to submit a progress report to the ministry of housing.