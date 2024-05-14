Kamloops Art Gallery to offer free admission on International Museum Day

Photo: Kim Anderson The opening reception of the gallery's exhibition Cindy Mochizuki: Ancestral Dreams & Other Premonitions in April.

In celebration of creativity, education and research, the Kamloops Art Gallery will be offering free admission to patrons on Saturday for International Museum Day.

The theme of this year’s International Museum Day is “Museums, Education, and Research,” which the gallery says underscores the importance of such institutions providing a “holistic educational experience.”

“Museums and Art Galleries serve as dynamic educational hubs, fostering curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking,” the art gallery said in a news release.

“From art and history to science and technology, museums are vital spaces where education and research converge to shape our understanding of the world.”

The local art gallery is encouraging visitors to explore their current spring exhibition, Ancestral Dreams & Other Premonitions by Cindy Mochizuki

Admission to the art gallery will be free on Saturday, May 18.