Kamloops gets nod to host 2025 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Photo: Pexels / Ron Lach

Kamloops has been chosen to host the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships next year, an event that will see under-18 First Nations, Inuit and Metis hockey players compete for the Turtle Island Cup.

The six-day tournament will be held next year from May 5 to May 10.

“As the proud host of the upcoming National Aboriginal Hockey Championships, we are honoured to welcome elite Indigenous hockey players from across Canada to our city,” said Justin Gottfriedson, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Tkwenem7iple7 (councillor) and acting Kukpi7, in a news release.

“This event not only showcases exceptional talent but also celebrates cultural unity and pride,”

The annual National Aboriginal Hockey Championships draw male and female provincial and territorial teams from across Canada to compete. B.C. has hosted the championships twice — in 2004 in Prince George and in 2017 in the Cowichan Valley.

The 2024 event was recently held in Grand Prairie, Alta., featuring eight male and eight female under-18 hockey teams from across Canada.

The successful Kamloops bid was supported by the host communities of TteS and the City of Kamloops, as well as Kamloops Sports Council, Tourism Kamloops, Thompson Valley Charters, BC Hockey, Kamloops Minor Hockey Association, and the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council.

Kamloops Sports Council has secured an $80,000 grant and another $22,200 grant for the event from the provincial Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

Minister Lana Popham congratulated TteS and the City of Kamloops in a statement.

“These championships are a great opportunity to bring benefits to the region by attracting visitors, fostering job creation and boosting revenue for local businesses,” Popham said.

Coun. Bill Sarai, City of Kamloops deputy mayor, said the tournament highlights the city’s relationship with TteS and its community partners.

“Welcoming Indigenous athletes, coaches and families from diverse communities, we aim to amplify Indigenous voices and the beauty of the local Secwepemc culture and the culture of every athlete at the games,” he said.