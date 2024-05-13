Fights break out on midway, draw large Kamloops RCMP presence to fair

Photo: Castanet

A report of a brawl on the midway on Saturday night drew a significant police presence to Aberdeen Mall.

Kamloops Mounties were called to the West Coast Amusements fair in the mall parking lot at about 10:30 p.m.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the initial report was that a weapon was involved.

“Police arrived on scene to find many people present and fleeing,” she said.

“According to the investigation, a confrontation had initially occurred, then broke into several other incidents.”

Evelyn said two people were located with minor injuries. She also said the report of a weapon having been involved was unsubstantiated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.

