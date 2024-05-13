Marketplace leader to give Kamloops talk on work culture, 'servant leadership'

Photo: Marketplace Leaders

An accomplished executive presenting as part of a speaker series aimed at Kamloops business and community leaders says he hopes to inspire listeners to consider culture as a key to success.

Mark Pinto will be taking part in this week’s Marketplace Leaders speaking event and will be discussing his leadership style — which flips the traditional top-down approach on its head.

Pinto said his talk will cover what he calls “servant leadership,” in which leadership is viewed as a role that serves others.

“[Leaders] measure success through the growth and development of the firm, by listening, by understanding, by supporting and developing their people and the team,” he said.

Pinto said he hopes people take away the importance of culture — calling it the “unsung hero” of the success of a firm.

“You need to know how to lead by example, in a way that's authentic, and that people can get engaged and inspired to follow someone and the direction of the firm,” he said.

Marketplace Leaders is run by a volunteer committee and offers a speaker series aimed at connecting business leaders in the community and helping them learn.

Pinto, of SKOPOS Wealth Management Consulting, said he got his start in 1996 at a wealth management firm where he said he “honed his skills.”

“My forte is joining smaller firms, growing it through mergers and acquisitions, then going through a process of integration, obviously that relates to culture and systems and technology and strategy and all that stuff,” he said.

“And finally monetizing it, selling it to a larger firm and making sure that all the shareholders of the initial firm do well with their investment.”

The event will take place at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Kamloops on Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Tickets and further information about the event are available online.