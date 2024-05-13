Striking Kamloops HBC workers hopeful heading into meetings with company, special mediator

Photo: Castanet A striking worker outside the Hudson's Bay Company in Kamloops in January.

More than five months into a protracted strike, unionized Hudson’s Bay Company workers in Kamloops who walked off the job in December are "cautiously optimistic" headed into mediation sessions this week with the company.

The HBC store in Aberdeen Mall has been closed since Dec. 10, when unionized workers took to the picket line asking for higher pay. Negotiations fell through in January and both sides have been at a standstill since.

Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 financial secretary, said the striking workers are somewhat optimistic after the provincial government appointed David Schaub to mediate the dispute.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that this will mean something," he said. "We still hold some doubt, obviously."

Lawrence said the two sides are scheduled to sit down with the mediator on Wednesday, with further sessions scheduled for Thursday and Friday. He said it's unlikely each of the three days would be required.

“If one side is unprepared to move, then it doesn't take three days to discover that, right? It’s just that there’s not a lot left,” he said.

“I could be wrong and this could lead somewhere. So we'll hold all of the days open,”

Workers are 'hopeful'

Schaub will work with both parties for up to 14 days to resolve the strike. If mediation runs its course and neither side budges, Schaub will make several recommendations to both parties.

The parties will have five days to either accept or reject his recommendations. If the recommendations are rejected, Lawrence said they would then be made public.

“Although there's nothing saying that anything has to be done, we're hopeful that it will,” Lawrence said.

In a news release, the province described Schaub as a “highly regarded mediator.”

Throughout the dispute, HBC has said it is “committed to the bargaining process,” but striking workers have accused the company of being unwilling to budge.

A national United Steelworkers Union campaign in April saw union members picket outside HBC stores across Canada in support of the unionized employees in Kamloops.

HBC did not respond to a request for comment for this story.