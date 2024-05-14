TRU librarians not pleased after graduate study rooms converted to office space

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University librarians are taking issue with the university’s decision to convert 10 graduate study rooms into office spaces.

In a notice sent to several faculty members, department chairs, university senators and administrators, Amy Paterson and Franklin Sayre, TRU’s librarian department co-chairs, say the decision is a loss of an academic service.

“This isn’t just a space, this is an academic service that we provide,” Paterson told Castanet Kamloops.

“It’s the entire block of graduate student study rooms that we’ve configured in this specific way, we’ve decided that this is a vital service for these graduate students.”

The 10 graduate study rooms were located on the third floor of the university’s OLARA building and were closed at the end of April.

In a statement to Castanet, TRU said it is aware of concerns being expressed about the decision.

“This matter will be the topic of a presentation at the May 27 meeting of TRU’s senate, when further information will be presented to our community about the decision,” the university said.

Were the rooms used?

According to the department chairs’ notice, the reason given for the repurposing of the space was that the study rooms were sporadically booked and under-utilized.

But the department chairs claim that is not true.

“All of our study rooms in the TRU library are really high in demand,” Paterson said.

She said the graduate study rooms were unique because they were bookable for a month at a time. This meant fewer students could use the room when compared to a regular study room that is only bookable for several hours a day.

“You don't have to worry about someone coming in in two hours and saying, ‘Oh, you will have to be kicked out, now we're taking it from you,’” she said.

“In our opinion, we were specifically configuring with the state of priorities of the campus, which is on the new emphasis on research and graduate studies, and also the emphasis on student belonging.”

According to Paterson, who said she is responsible for collecting utilization data for the department, the rooms had an occupancy rate between 90 per cent and 100 per cent during peak hours of the semester in March and February and would dip to a low of 66 per cent in April or January.

Part of a space plan

In a notice from the university's library, it said the decision is part of an overall space plan that includes several developments.

The university said it is engaged in a “staged consolidation plan of workspace” to bring administrative offices together and this decision will allow the development of more student facing services in Old Main in the coming months.

“OM will be transformed into a revitalized 'student street' following a community consultation. New teaching spaces are needed that can support the delivery of courses in a variety of modalities,” the notice states.

“As well, TRU has learned that the current configuration of student service space needs redesigning to better meet wellness and belonging needs.”

Taking issue with consultation

The library department co-chairs also took issue with the consultation process, saying there was no discussion of the plan with students, library faculty or library administration.

“The part that gets us, of course, is them making the decision about our things — they didn't bother to ask,” Paterson said.

She said the department was asked to provide usage statistics for the purpose of “reviewing study spaces on campus," and the department didn’t hear back until April 18, when it was told the spaces would be closed in less than two week.

The department co-chairs claim the statistics provided were misinterpreted to “justify the unilateral removal of an academic service by administration.”

“It seems to me that they just made the decision that they wanted and, you know, let the numbers mean what they wanted them to mean," Paterson said.

She said she believes the decision casts a poor light on statistical transparency.

“Part of me thinks, 'Well why are we collecting statistics for them if they're not going to be used in good faith?'” she said.