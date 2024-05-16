Day One Society's Sian Lewis recognized for helping community

Photo: Contributed Siân Lewis (left) with Lieutenant governor of British Columbia Janet Austin (right).

Day One Society’s executive director, Siân Lewis, has been awarded a community award for her contributions to helping individuals overcome addiction and create a stronger and healthier community.

The BC Achievement Foundation's Community Award is awarded to individuals who build better, stronger and more resilient communities and serve as an example of dedication and service, according to the foundation.

“I feel humbled and surprised. There are countless individuals throughout B.C. contributing in meaningful ways, creating positive and significant change that improves the lives of others,” Lewis said in a news release.

“This recognition is a reminder of the importance of helping others by doing whatever is within our capacity. We may not always be clear on how we have made a difference, but with each kind and thoughtful action, there is someone whose life is made better.”

Rup Grewal, program and communications director of the BC Achievement Foundation said the award showcases the very best of the province, who highlights the efforts of individuals who contribute to building stronger and more engaged communities.

“To be a little kinder, to be a little more compassionate, and to end the stigma around alcohol and drug additions underscores Siân’s leadership as executive director of Day One Society,” Grewal said.

Lewis assumed the role of executive director in 2011 and the society said she has since redefined its missions and expanded service offerings.

“She is most deserving of this recognition because she works so hard to ensure that the citizens of Kamloops have a place of understanding, empathy, warmth, and support as they seek help on their journey to wellness,” said Day One society’s board chair Marilyn McLean.

The society said Lewis has an academic background in social work and has “extensive experience” in mental health and addiction services, youth emergency services and community development.

Lewis said she believes a small effort can make a significant difference over time, and she said the road to recovery and wellness is no difference.

“Each of us is called to meet seemingly impossible challenges throughout our lifetime, however short or long that may be. Whatever the journey, it is not about succeeding,” Lewis said.

“I don’t think we are changed by success. I think we are changed through willingness and courage, and it is our collective willingness and courage that builds stronger and more resilient communities.”