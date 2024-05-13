Kamloops region to see mix of sun and cloud over coming week

Madison Reeve

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of clear and cloudy skies with a chance of showers early on in the Kamloops region.

Monday is expected to be mainly cloudy with winds gusting up to 20 km/h in the early afternoon. A daytime high of 22 is predicted with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Skies will clear by the evening as temperatures dip to a low of 10 C.

Sunny skies are predicted for Tuesday as temperatures reach a high of 24 C. Tuesday night will continue to see clear skies and a low of 12 C.

Wednesday will continue to see sunny skies during the day as temperatures jump to a high of 29 C. Cloudy periods are predicted overnight with a low of 12 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Thursday with a daytime high of 23 C. Temperatures will dip to 10 C with periods of clouds expected to occur.

Friday will see both sun and cloud as temperatures peak at 23 C during the day. More cloudy periods are expected in the evening with an overnight low of 10 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for the weekend with temperatures peaking around 24 C.