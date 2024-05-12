Small blaze discovered in Barriere area not expected to grow any larger

Photo: BCWS

A small wildfire in the Barriere area is now being held Sunday morning according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The 0.5 hectare Lime Creek wildfire east of Barriere was first discovered Saturday and BCWS fire information officer Nicole Bonnett said the fire didn’t see any growth overnight.

“We have the Simpcw Indigenous initial response crew out there today, they were also out there yesterday, and then a BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew,” Bonnett said.

“Today, they'll be doing more patrol and extinguishing hotspots anywhere where it's been burning a little bit deeply — they'll be digging that out and looking to extinguish it.”

Now that the fire is considered held, Bonnett said the fire isn’t expected to grow any larger in size based on current and forecasted conditions

The wildfire is suspected to be human caused.