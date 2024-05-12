Small blaze discovered in Barriere area extinguished by BCWS crews

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 5:07 p.m.

The Lime Creek fire in the Barriere area has been extinguished, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

A small wildfire in the Barriere area is now listed as under control by the BC Wildfire Service.

The 0.5 hectare Lime Creek wildfire east of Barriere was first discovered Saturday and BCWS said no growth was recorded overnight.

As of Sunday afternoon, the wildfire is now considered under control, meaning it isn't expected to spread beyond its current perimeters.

The wildfire is suspected to have been human caused.

ORIGINAL 11:10 a.m.

A small wildfire in the Barriere area is now being held Sunday morning according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The 0.5 hectare Lime Creek wildfire east of Barriere was first discovered Saturday and BCWS fire information officer Nicole Bonnett said the fire didn’t see any growth overnight.

“We have the Simpcw Indigenous initial response crew out there today, they were also out there yesterday, and then a BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew,” Bonnett said.

“Today, they'll be doing more patrol and extinguishing hotspots anywhere where it's been burning a little bit deeply — they'll be digging that out and looking to extinguish it.”

Now that the fire is considered held, Bonnett said the fire isn’t expected to grow any larger in size based on current and forecasted conditions

The wildfire is suspected to be human caused.