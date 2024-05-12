BCWS crews make progress on pair of fires, one extinguished while other is held

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 4:28 p.m.

BCWS crews have made progress on a pair of wildfires near Merritt, with one now extinguished and the second being held within its current perimeter.

The 2.5-hectare Swakum Mountain wildfire is now out. The blaze was first discovered Saturday located about 13 kilometres northeast of the city.

BCWS said two initial attack crews and a water tender were attending the fire to extinguish hot spots after it was listed as under control this morning.

The Lauder Creek wildfire has grown to 14.3 hectares but BCWS says it is now being held, meaning its expected to remain within its current perimeter based on current and projected weather conditions.

"Along the north, northwest corner of the fire, there was a five hectare area that was green, unburned fuel," said BCWS fire information officer Nicole Bonnett.

"So they did a small scale hand ignition to clean up that unburned fuel between the fire perimeter and a road that ran along the northern perimeter of the fire."

Bonnett said crews are continuing to extend a wet line around the fire's perimeter and a second helicopter has now been assigned to work the fire.

The fire is located approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Merritt.

Both wildfires are suspected to be human caused.

ORIGINAL 10:50 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service said crews are on the scene of two wildfires near Merritt Sunday morning.

The 2.5-hectare Swakum Mountain wildfire first discovered on Saturday is now under control as of Sunday morning, according to BCWS fire information officer Nicole Bonnett.

“Once we move a fire to under control, we consider that to be an inactive phase of the wildfire that’s not gonna get any larger in size,” Bonnett said.

Two initial attack crews and a water tender will be attending the fire, located about 13 kilometres northeast of Merritt and about eight kilometres up the Swakum Mountain Forest Service Road.

Bonnett said crews will be patrolling the fire and extinguishing any hotspots as they appear.

The Lauder Creek wildfire, approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Merritt, grew to nine hectares Saturday evening but Bonnett said there was no growth on the out of control blaze overnight.

“We have crews back out there again today, there's a unit crew, some initial attack crews, some operational field staff, two water tenders and a helicopter,” she said.

Bonnet said crews will be working to finish moving a hose line into position around the blaze.

“They're just working their way coming from the north and from the south up along the west flank to finish putting in that hose lay and wet line today,” Bonnet said.

She said the wildfire is burning at rank one and two, describing a smoulder ground fire with some open flame.

Both wildfires are suspected to be human caused.