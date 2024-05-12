BCWS crews continue to attack pair of wildfires near Merritt

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service said crews are on the scene of two wildfires near Merritt Sunday morning.

The 2.5-hectare Swakum Mountain wildfire first discovered on Saturday is now under control as of Sunday morning, according to BCWS fire information officer Nicole Bonnett.

“Once we move a fire to under control, we consider that to be an inactive phase of the wildfire that’s not gonna get any larger in size,” Bonnett said.

Two initial attack crews and a water tender will be attending the fire, located about 13 kilometres northeast of Merritt and about eight kilometres up the Swakum Mountain Forest Service Road.

Bonnett said crews will be patrolling the fire and extinguishing any hotspots as they appear.

The Lauder Creek wildfire, approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Merritt, grew to nine hectares Saturday evening but Bonnett said there was no growth on the out of control blaze overnight.

“We have crews back out there again today, there's a unit crew, some initial attack crews, some operational field staff, two water tenders and a helicopter,” she said.

Bonnet said crews will be working to finish moving a hose line into position around the blaze.

“They're just working their way coming from the north and from the south up along the west flank to finish putting in that hose lay and wet line today,” Bonnet said.

She said the wildfire is burning at rank one and two, describing a smoulder ground fire with some open flame.

Both wildfires are suspected to be human caused.