Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre hosting postcard-making workshops

Photo: Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre

The Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre is inviting Kamloops residents to attend a series of workshops to make postcards for its service users.

As part of Victims and Survivors Crime Week, the centre is hosting several Postcards of Courage crafting events, a workshop series aimed at creating supportive messages for those in need.

“These postcards, each one a symbol of your support, will be donated to service users of the Sexual Assault Counselling Centre, providing them with messages of hope and solidarity during their healing journey,” the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre said.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Aberdeen Mall on May 12, The Stir from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 14, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kamloops Public Library Downtown on May 17 and the Kamloops Farmers Market on Victoria Street on May 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Organizers say the event is designed to be inclusive, free to attend and open to all ages.

The events are funded by the Policy Centre for Victim Issues at the Department of Justice Canada.

Further information about workshop dates are available online.