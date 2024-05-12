Kamloops product Stankoven shining for Stars when lights are brightest

Photo: Dallas Stars Logan Stankoven celebrates his first NHL playoff goal after opening the scoring on Saturday in Denver, where his Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1.

Kamloops product Logan Stankoven scored his first two NHL playoff goals on Saturday night in Denver, helping to lead his Dallas Stars to a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche and a 2-1 series lead.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring late in the first period and added an empty-net goal late in the third.

“It’s always nice to contribute,” he said after the game.

“I’ve been doing the right things but just couldn’t find the back of the net. There’s always bumps in the road being a young guy in the league, so just trying to find my way and earn the coach's trust.”

It sounds like he might have it. The rookie from the Tournament Capital got a lot of credit following Saturday night’s win.

“You never know when the moment might be too big for a young player, but he’s handled everything we’ve thrown at him — and excelled,” Dallas head coach Pete DeBoers said when asked about Stankoven's play.

“He’s made every line he’s played on better. And never mind the scoring, his defensive details and his awareness and responsibility on the ice when he doesn't have the puck is way beyond his years.”

Stankoven now has four points in 10 playoff games. He scored six goals and added eight assists for 14 points in 24 regular season games with the Stars following his call-up from the AHL in February.

DeBoers said the youngster has so far been more like "a really good NHL player" than a rookie.

Stankoven, who was a year ago captaining the Kamloops Blazers on their run to the Memorial Cup, said he’s been learning a lot about how to deal with adversity during his first taste of the NHL postseason.

“Just staying composed, even last series when we went down 2-0 to Vegas, there’s no panic in the room and everyone kind of trusts each other,” he said.

“So it’s nice to have a lot of veteran guys to lean on and learn from.”

Game 4 of the Stars' second-round series against the Avalanche will go on Monday back in Denver. Game 5 will be played Wednesday in Dallas.