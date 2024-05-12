Kamloops residents show appreciation for first responders on Emergency Services Day

Kamloops residents filled the Sandman Centre parking lot on Saturday for Emergency Services Day, meeting the men and women who help keep them safe.

Families checked out plenty of vehicles, an assortment of displays and learned a lot about the various organizations and emergency service personnel who serve their community.

For parents Katelynn and Jeremy Zelt, it was important their children Zayden, 4, and Niya, 2, learn about what police, firefighters and paramedics do on the job.

“It’s important for them to see the back of police cars and ambulances — and not in real life, hopefully,” Jeremy Zelt said.

For grandmother Pam Stewart, the visit was about showing her granddaughter Kyla Stewart all that emergency service workers do for the community.

“They work night and day,” Pam Stewart said.

Emergency workers like BCEHS paramedic supervisor Carl Wassink were more than happy to share some details about the job, showing Castanet Kamloops the variety equipment and medications for overdoses and seizures paramedics cary with them on the job.

The event also featured a jail and bail fundraiser where various emergency service workers were put behind bars and on the clock to raise enough cash for charity or face the dreaded dunk tank, which soaked a few on what was a warm Saturday morning.

The donated dollars are going to support the local chapters of Special Olympics BC, Kamloops Search and Rescue and the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

City of Kamloops Community Services Supervisor Tracey Elias told Castanet the event enables the public to familiarize themselves with emergency services, which is important to their own safety.

“Knowing what’s available to support you in a crisis, who’s there for you and how to get in contact with them,” Elias said. "When you come down here you realize there are so many supports for us here in Kamloops, which is amazing."

Emergency Services Day offers residents a unique opportunity to interact with and learn from various emergency services teams and organizations.

More than a dozen organizations, including Kamloops Fire Rescue, RCMP, BC Sheriff Service, Rocky Mountain Rangers, Kamloops Search and Rescue, Kamloops Emergency Support Services and Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre participated in the event, allowing attendees to gain valuable insights into emergency preparedness, available services and volunteer opportunities.

Individuals "arrested" for the Jail and Bail fundraiser include Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc, Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Cail, firefighter Orrin Redan and Community Services Supervisor Mo Perri.