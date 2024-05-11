Second wildfire sparks near Merritt, while first grows slightly

Photo: BCWS Two wildfires, pone 13km from Merritt and 40 km from the town are burning out of control as of Saturday, the BCWS is reporting.

A second wildfire has sparked near Merritt, while another that was first discovered Friday has grown slightly by one hectare, the BC Wildfire Service is reporting.

According to its website, the Lauder Creek fire, which was discovered approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Merritt on Friday has grown to eight hectares from seven, as of Saturday.

The fire is suspected to have been human caused and it's still listed as burning out of control despite, suppression efforts on Friday.

Meanwhile, a second wildfire was discovered at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The 2.5-hectare blaze is listed as burning out of control, and is located about 13 kilometres northeast of Merritt, about eight km up the Swakum Mountain Forest Service Road.

Castanet has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for more information about their response to the two fires Saturday, but they have yet to respond.