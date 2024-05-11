Crews battling pair of wildfires near Merritt 'throughout the day' says BCWS

Photo: BCWS Two wildfires, one 13km from Merritt and 40km from the town are burning out of control as of Saturday, the BCWS is reporting.

UPDATE: 3:07 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has helicopters and more than 30 firefighters in the Merritt area working to extinguish two wildfires that popped up near the city in two days.

The Lauder Creek wildfire, located some 40 kilometres northeast of Merritt, has grown to eight kilometres in size since Friday while another located 13 kilometres northeast of Merritt on Swakum Mountain Forest Service Road is measured at 2.5 hectares. Both are suspected human caused. Lauder Creek was discovered Friday and Swakum Mountain was found Saturday.

Kamloops Fire Centre fire information officer Olive Norris-Feite said crews on both fires will continue to work on them throughout the day.

“And they’ve been making good progress so far,” Norris-Feite said.

She said that as of Saturday afternoon there are 30 firefighters, a water tender and helicopter on the site of the Lauder Creek fire.

Meanwhile an initial attack crew and two Merritt Fire Department firefighters are on scene of the Swakum Mountain fire moving a hose line into position around the fire.

There is a water tender and helicopter also working to extinguish that fire, she told Castanet Kamloops.

She said there are no other fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre at the moment, adding that BCWS encourages people to report any wildfires they may see.

To report a wildfire To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1 800 663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone).

Original: 1:25 p.m.

A second wildfire has sparked near Merritt, while another that was first discovered Friday has grown slightly by one hectare, the BC Wildfire Service is reporting.

According to its website, the Lauder Creek fire, which was discovered approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Merritt on Friday has grown to eight hectares from seven, as of Saturday.

The fire is suspected to have been human caused and it's still listed as burning out of control despite, suppression efforts on Friday.

Meanwhile, a second wildfire was discovered at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The 2.5-hectare blaze is listed as burning out of control, and is located about 13 kilometres northeast of Merritt, about eight km up the Swakum Mountain Forest Service Road.

Castanet has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for more information about their response to the two fires Saturday, but they have yet to respond.