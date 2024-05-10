BCWS suppression efforts cool fire activity on new wildfire northeast of Merritt

Photo: BCWS

BC Wildfire Service has been tackling a wildfire located approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Merritt on Friday.

This wildfire, which has been named the Lauder Creek fire, is currently estimated at seven hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

BCWS said their ground crews are responding, with two helicopters and an airtanker group to support ground crew suppression efforts.

"Fire activity has decreased as a result of suppression efforts and cooling temperatures. Crews will remain on site, working into the evening," they said in their update on Friday night.

The suspected cause is human activity.

People are reminded to be cautious of their activities by the BCWS as above-seasonal temperatures, which are forecast to persist over the weekend, have made conditions unseasonably dry and more typical of those observed in the late summer.