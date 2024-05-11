Block party to cause road closure, altered bus routes in North Kamloops

Photo: Contributed This section of Yew Street from Spirit Square to Tranquille road is closed for a block party Saturday.

A portion of Yew Street will be closed on Saturday to accommodate this year's Yew Street Block Party.

Yew Street from Mckenzie Avenue to Tranquille Road will be closed Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., during the block party, according to a social media post from the North Shore Business Improvement Association, which is hosting the event.

Bus routes will shift to Poplar Street and Yew Street, while back alley access will be available for LoBoy Market from the northern Yew Street entrance.

Any vehicles that may be towed to accommodate the closure will be relocated to the back parking lot at 439 Tranquille Rd., the NSBIA warns.

The block party will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and involve various vendors, food, and entertainment.