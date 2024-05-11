'Surge of resources' helps Kamloops Mounties deal with violent gang war

Photo: Michael Potestio An RCMP investigator at the scene of the most recent shooting linked to an ongoing Kamloops gang conflict, outside the Ramada hotel on Columbia Street West on Monday.

A “surge of resources” has been sent to Kamloops to help local Mounties deal with a spike in violence on city streets connected to an ongoing gang war.

Police issued a rare public warning this week about a conflict between rival drug traffickers that has resulted in four shootings and six arsons in the last two months.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said help has come from the national police force’s B.C. headquarters, as well as other detachments.

“We’ve had a surge of resources,” he said.

“Our Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, our Uniform Gang Task Force, our Crime Reduction Unit, we’ve had support from other detachments, as well.”

Pelley said the increased police presence will remain while Mounties continue their investigations. He said the extra bodies are “focused on deterring, mitigating and disrupting further violent events” linked to the conflict.

“We continue to advance these investigations while we have parallel suppression and disruption and a high presence in our community,” he said.