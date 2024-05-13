Kamloops council to hear from representatives of new East Kamloops BIA as it steps closer to launch

Photo: Castanet

A new business improvement association which will represent Valleyview and Dallas businesses is getting closer to launch.

Representatives for the East Kamloops Business Improvement Area Association will appear before Kamloops council at its Tuesday meeting, asking the city to start the statutory process to establish the new business improvement area.

The East Kamloops BIA registered with the province in early February, and has a board of directors, a constitution and bylaws in place. According to its website, once formalized, it will represent commercial properties from the Valleyview interchange to the Dallas Industrial Park.

Jeremy Heighton, executive director for the North Shore BIA, told Castanet Kamloops in March the new BIA could launch in mid-2025.

Heighton has been advising the East Kamloops BIA as it works through the process to become established. He said upon direction from council, there’s a number of steps the city’s legislative staff will go through in order to set up the tax levy for the new association.

According to the BIA's website, the association will be funded by a member-based property tax levy as required by B.C. legislation. It intends to charge a levy rate of about $8 per $10,000 of assessed property value — meaning a business owner whose property is assessed at $1 million would pay a levy of $800 to the BIA.

Lynn Vicars, who led the steering committee for the East Kamloops BIA, told Castanet Kamloops last year that commercial property owners in the east end of the city want to “be at the table” when it comes to dealing with issues around sidewalks, traffic, highways and street disorder.