Lack of license plate leads to arrest of Kamloops man for stolen property, firearms

Photo: Contributed

A missing front license plate led to Kamloops Mounties arresting a man on seven charges connected to stolen property and weapons.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, police patrolling Kokanee Way in the Dallas neighbourhood of east Kamloops spotted a parked vehicle missing its front license plate, according to an RCMP news release.

Mounties said the vehicle was confirmed stolen and during the course of their investigation officers found weapons including a restricted firearm, ammunition, bear spray and a switchblade knife.

“A man and a woman were taken into custody and held for court – the woman for an unendorsed arrest warrant; the man for the new offences,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

Cameron Jewett, 21, of Kamloops, is charged with possession property known to have been stolen, and possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose and without licenses.

Jewett was held for a bail hearing, during which he was remanded until his next court appearance scheduled for May 14.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.