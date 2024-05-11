Girls from SD73 get hands-on firefighter experience at Kamloops Fire Rescue training session

Payton McArthur has been curious about firefighting since she was in the first grade — and this week, the 16-year-old was able to get first-hand experience with tasks like vehicle extrication, rope rescue, and extinguishing a blaze.

McArthur was one of about 18 girls from across School District 73 who took part in a day-long program with Kamloops Fire Rescue Thursday. The goal of the session is to introduce the girls to the roles and duties of a firefighter.

“With all the wildfires and everything that happens around here, I just want to have a better understanding of it. And I've always been interested in see if this might be something I want to do,” McArthur told Castanet Kamloops.

The Grade 10 NorKam secondary student said her favourite part so far was the vehicle extrication activity, where participants got to take doors off a car, cut open the hood and windows, and extricate patients.

Paris Michel, a Grade 12 student from Chase secondary school, said she’s had experience with other firefighting sessions before and she felt the KFR event was particularly engaging.

Michel, 17, said she has family members involved in firefighting, and she could see herself doing it too.

“When I was 12 or so, my dad and brother did wildland firefighting for that summer. And I thought it was such a cool thing to do,” she said.

On Thursday, the group of girls started with introductions from KFR Chief Ken Uzeloc and City of Kamloops civic operations director Jen Fretz. Participants underwent a physical training warm up with three new KFR recruits, and were familiarized with safety gear like the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

Then, they were split into groups to go through several stations. The groups performed an interior fire attack and a room search through a theatre smoke-filled area, using thermal imagers to show how firefighters navigate a house on fire.

They also put out a car fire, performed an auto extrication and learned about rope rescues.

“We’re trying to introduce them to the fact that this is an option for women,” said Erin Holloway, KFR Captain.

Holloway, who has worked as a firefighter for 24 years, said she decided to be a firefighter when she was 13.

“I think it's important that women are represented in the fire service, because we serve the community. And I think that our department needs to be representative of the community we serve,” she said.

Carly Swanson, who has been a KFR firefighter for one year, said she didn't become a firefighter until later in her career as she didn't realize it was an option. She said it was inspiring to see young girls interested in pursuing the career.

“They pick up the tools, don’t even think about it, just pick them up. They’re explained what to do, and they just go in there and do it. They’re not scared or shy,” Swanson said.

“It’s really great to see that."

Holloway said as a firefighter, it’s important to be very fit — “absolute top of your game” — but there’s many other aspects that are important such as emotional resiliency, people skills, a sense of empathy and life experience.

She noted she has a different background than Swanson, who worked in a number of other careers before becoming a firefighter, and this diversity in experience is key.

“That's the name of the game is diversity — and not just gender or race diversity, it’s just experience,” Holloway said.

“Everybody’s got a different background, and as a team — which we are, the fire department is a giant team — everybody’s able to offer something different to get the job done and be successful.”

She said she hoped the group of SD73 students came away inspired to find a job they are passionate about.

“You may not want to be a firefighter, but at least they can see the passion that we have for this job, and maybe they will find something that they're passionate about,” Holloway said.