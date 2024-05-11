Kamloops product Meikle makes cut as BC Lions rookie camp wraps up at Hillside Stadium

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops' Colton Meikle receives some advice from a coach Friday during BC Lions rookie camp at Hillside Stadium. Click here to view gallery Photo: Michael Potestio Photo: Michael Potestio Photo: Michael Potestio

Colton Meikle's face lit up when asked if he grew up rooting for the BC Lions.

“Yeah,” he said, describing a picture with former coach Wally Buono taken at a previous Leos training camp at Hillside Stadium.

“I went to Fan Fest every year, so it'd be really cool to see the other side of that being on a professional level and going from there.”

The 19-year-old Westsyde resident and Kamloops Broncos slot receiver has made the cut to move on to the Lions main training camp after earning an invite to the CFL club's rookie camp, which wrapped Friday at Hillside Stadium.

Meikle said he is happy with his performance so far, but he knows he will be suiting up for the Broncos this summer no matter how much he impresses.

He said participating in his first rookie camp had him both nervous and excited trying out for his favourite CFL team.

“It was definitely nerve wracking at first — just kind of getting out on the field — but I was more excited than anything,” Meikle said.

“Once the first practice hit, I just started feeling the way they do and just kind of going with the flow.”

Youngest on field by far

Still shy of his 20th birthday, Meikle said his coaches at rookie camp have all been surprised by his age. He said he was the youngest person at the camp by about two years.

“I've been asked by multiple coaches how old I actually am and it's been kind of funny,” Meikle said.

Meikle said he is one of just two B.C. Football Conference players at this year’s rookie camp.

He said being there on his home field has been a great experience. His family attended each of his scrimmages during the three-day camp.

“It's been really cool in that respect,” Meikle said.

He said rookie camp has involved a lot of focus on special teams and breaking out of routes as fast as possible.

Meikle said he’s been taking in as much as he can at rookie camp to take back with him to the Broncos.

He said there has been a higher level of play at camp compared to the BCFC as everyone is the best of the best.

“It's just been a great learning curve getting to play against those top guys,” Meikle said.