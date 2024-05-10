Jurors make lone recommendation following inquest into deadly 2018 Kamloops shootout

Photo: Coroner's inquest exhibit This was the scene following a shootout on Sept. 14, 2018, on Rose Hill Road between Kamloops Mounties and a gunman.

The coroner’s inquest into a deadly shootout between two Kamloops Mounties and a gunman who was high on meth has wrapped up, with jurors making a lone recommendation aimed at preventing a similar incident in the future.

Eugene Marcano was shot dead by Kamloops RCMP Const. Ryan McNamara on Sept. 14, 2018. McNamara and another constable were later cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog agency, the Independent Investigations Office.

The inquest heard Mounties were called to a report of a suspicious truck and trailer on a rural stretch of Rose Hill Road. Marcano was the only person present when officers arrived, and he was described as being immediately agitated and aggressive.

About 10 minutes after police arrived, Marcano retrieved a shotgun from his trailer and opened fire. The ensuing gunfight saw at least 56 rounds fired, 45 of them by police.

Two bullets struck Marcano — one hit him in the head and killed him and the other grazed his arm.

Jurors make lone recommendation

After about a day of deliberations, the seven-person jury returned with a lone recommendation on Thursday afternoon.

Jurors would like to see the province require all motor vehicles operating in B.C. to display both front and back plates.

In his testimony, McNamara said he inadvertently startled Marcano just before gunshots rang out.

“I [walked] down on the driver’s side of the truck to the licence plate area, and I asked dispatch to run the plate for me and I relayed the information on the back of the truck,” he said.

“And then at that point, once I verbalized the plate, I could hear Mr. Marcano yell, ‘Stay away from my stuff.’ … I would say he was surprised that I was there.”

McNamara said Marcano then went into his trailer, grabbed the shotgun and began to fire.

Coroner’s inquests are public hearings held to determine the facts surrounding a death and to make non-binding recommendations aimed at preventing future loss of life in similar circumstances.