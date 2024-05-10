City of Kamloops spray parks will open for season on Saturday

Photo: Castanet

All City of Kamloops water parks will open for the season on Saturday morning — just in time for the soaring temperatures expected over the weekend.

The city said this includes splash parks at Riverside Park, Albert McGowan Park, Westsyde Centennial Park, McDonald Park and the Prince Charles Park wading pool.

The timing couldn't be better, with Kamloops about to experience the first hot weekend of spring. Environment Canada is calling for sun and highs of 30 C on Saturday and Sunday.

The water parks will be open as of 10 a.m. on Saturday.

City spray parks open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily until Labour Day.

Information about city’s water parks is available on the City of Kamloops website.