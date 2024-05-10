RCMP emergency response team helps Kamloops Mounties with 'high-risk' Brocklehurst raid

Photo: Contributed This photo, snapped by a Castanet Kamloops reader, shows Mounties on scene Thursday night at a home on Tranquille Road in Brocklehurst.

Kamloops Mounties are not saying whether a search warrant executed Thursday night in Brocklehurst is connected to a gang war that has prompted a rare public warning from police.

Heavily armed emergency response team members were among the officers who could be seen at a home on Tranquille Road near Holt Street.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops the “high risk” nature of the situation meant ERT members were called in.

“Specifics related to items seized are part of the ongoing investigation,” she said.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, details regarding its nature are not available for release at this time.”

Earlier this week, police issued a rare public warning about violence associated with an ongoing conflict between rival criminal organizations.

On Thursday, Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley laid out a timeline of recent events linked to the conflict — including four shootings and six arsons dating back two months.