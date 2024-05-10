236810
City of Kamloops hosting viewing party on McArthur Island for Game 2 of Canucks-Oilers series

The City of Kamloops will host an outdoor viewing party on Friday evening for Game 2 of the second-round NHL playoff series between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.

The all-ages event will take place in the south parking lot at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre, set to run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is by donation to the Kamloops Food Bank. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

The Canucks stunned the Oilers on Wednesday, erasing a 4-1 deficit en route to a 5-4 win. Game 2 will be played at Rogers Arena in Vancouver before the series shifts to Edmonton for games on Sunday and Tuesday.

Puck drop on Friday will be just after 7 p.m.

