Student-led pro-Palestine group 'cautiously optimistic' TRU will meet demands

Photo: Josh Dawson Students and representatives of the The People's University of Gaza at TRU preparing prior to a gathering held on TRU's campus Thursday afternoon.

Representatives of a pro-Palestine group in Thompson Rivers University’s student body say they are “cautiously optimistic” following a meeting with the university’s executive team on a list of their demands.

The People’s University of Gaza at TRU is calling on the university to disclose and divest any investments that support Israel or companies that do business with Israel, to affirm the rights of TRU students, staff and faculty to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression and condemn the violence in Gaza.

At the meeting last week, the student-led group was asked by TRU’s executive team to file a freedom of information request to receive the investment information. TRU said it would review a divestment proposal “with the same consideration [it] would provide to any TRU student request.”

The group filed its FOI last week and said it would submit a divestment proposal after the request has been processed. The university has 30 days to process the FOI under B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

TRU said it follows “stringent guidelines and policies” for its investments.

Several representatives of the group spoke with Castanet Kamloops at a gathering last week on TRU's campus. They asked that their names not be published.

“We are hopeful that this protest will help keep the pressure on to TRU to fulfill those promises that they've already made to us and to push forward into the future to see where that keeps going,” one representative said.

"It just comes down to whatever TRU does and whatever they come back with. We hope that they are able to come through and we can feel proud of our school in the end but we will continue to pressure."

Continuing to push

In a news release, TRU said its students, staff and faculty have rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly on campus.

“We support the right to peaceful student demonstrations in alignment with TRU’s commitment to academic freedom and our policies around the responsible use of university space,” Vice-President of University Relations Brian Daly.

Following the meeting, the representatives said they want the university to “reinforce and restate” that all students, staff and faculty have a right to free speech, protest and assembly.

“TRU prides itself on being such an accepting school, we want to make sure that they are being accepting of everybody and not just accepting of an agenda,” one of them said.

While the students are calling on the institution to condemn the violence in Gaza, TRU said it doesn’t take stances or issue statements on global political issues and has adopted a practice of neutrality.

The representatives said they felt TRU’s neutral stance was “unacceptable.”

“We want the institution to acknowledge that there is a genocide going on and the war crimes that Israel is committing against the Palestinian people,” one of them said.

“The complacency is already disappointing enough and we think that speaks loudly enough in of itself.”

Was it a success?

The representatives said they believe the meeting with TRU’s brass has set a precedent for Canadian institutions. One of them said TRU is the first institution to have reached “any kind of middle-ground” with protestors.

“I think it was a very first important step, you know, not just as a community in B.C., not just as B.C., but Canadian universities in general,” one of the students said.

“At this point, this does feel to be a bare minimum and we are very happy to see it. But we can't celebrate and toot the horn too, too much until we actually see the accountability of the action that they promised us.”

When asked why they thought their movement was able to set the precedence they claim, the representatives said they thought TRU's history of sustainability policies and relationship to Indigenous communities played a role.

"At my time at TRU, I have been impressed with my school's response to a lot of issues and that's why seeing that there's not so much a response so far is quite disappointing," one representative said.

"However, I think that the student body and the faculty body will remember this precedent being established."

The representatives said the group is almost entirely student-led but is advised by "experienced community members." They said the group's day-to-day efforts includes email submissions to the university.

TRU's executive team met with representatives of the group after receiving an email from the unnamed individuals.

“The email also suggested that ‘more assertive forms of peaceful action could ensue if the demands are not met," a TRU statement said.

The student-led movement comes at a time when pro-Palestinian protest encampments have emerged at various universities across Canada, including the University of British Columbia and the University of Victoria.