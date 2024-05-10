Kamloops Mounties refuse to say whether recent murder is linked to ongoing gang war

Photo: Contributed Kelvin Jobson

Police are keeping mum on whether the murder of a Kamloops man found dead on a forest service road near Kelowna is linked to a surge in gang violence in Kamloops.

During a news conference Thursday, RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley outlined the myriad shootings and arsons police say are connected to an ongoing drug trafficking conflict between 25-year-old Justin Hunt and 40-year-old Cameron Cole.

Asked whether the suspected murder of 47-year-old Kelvin Jobson, who police said was last seen outside his Linden Avenue home on April 6, was connected to the conflict, Pelley would not answer.

“We have no comment with respect to that incident as it is a current active investigation and remains a priority with our serious crime unit,” he said.

Jobson's body was found by an ATVer in a creek near a forestry road off Big White Road on April 20.

Is Tranquille fire connected?

Police have been equally reluctant to say whether a fire that occurred at 1315 Tranquille Rd. on April 20 is connected to the conflict.

“We're well aware of the fire and we continue to advance our investigation,” Pelley said. “I can't provide any further details while we examine all investigative avenues.”

Asked if the fire at 1315 Tranquille Rd. is connected to Jobson’s murder, Pelley said police “cannot provide any further information with respect to an active investigation.”

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the potential motives behind the suspected homicide are still being investigated, while the fire along Tranquille Road is being investigated as an arson, and the motive is unknown.

Police spent about five days at 1315 Traquille Rd., where officers executed a search warrant between April 12 and April 17.

The fire was set a few days after Mounties cleared the scene. Police said they were looking for two suspects seen fleeing the area on bikes.