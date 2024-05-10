100 Mile House teen files lawsuit against teacher who sexually abused her

Photo: Castanet

A teenager who was groomed and sexually abused by a teacher at a 100 Mile House school has filed a lawsuit against the teacher and the Cariboo-Chilcotin School District.

Castanet is not naming the plaintiff or the former teacher in order to avoid violating a publication ban put in place when he was in court last summer.

The teacher pleaded guilty to charges of sexual interference of a person under 16 and assault. He was sentenced last August to nine months of house arrest.

The guilty pleas involved two complainants. Only one of them has filed a lawsuit.

'Used his position of power'

According to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, the teacher “used his position of power … to repeatedly physically and sexually assault” the plaintiff, who was 13 when the abuse began and 14 when it ended.

“[The teacher] used his position of authority and trust to physically and sexually assault [the plaintiff] and instructed her not to tell anyone,” the claim alleges.

“To facilitate the assaults, [he] engaged in a pattern of behaviour intended to intimidate [the plaintiff], force her to keep the assaults a secret and encouraged her to believe they were a healthy and normal part of their student-teacher relationship.”

The claim alleges the school district should have known the teacher was spending time alone with the plaintiff in the school.

“SD27 had the control, power and resources to investigate, inspect, check, question, and the duty to oversee all activities occurring on the premises in a way that could have prevented the assaults from occurring,” it states.

Multiple injuries alleged

The plaintiff suffered numerous personal injuries as a result of the abuse, according to the claim, including suicidal thoughts, eating disorders, trouble sleeping and “nervous shock, humiliation, degradation and embarrassment.”

According to the claim, the abuse stopped on Feb. 28, 2021, and the teacher was arrested on April 8, 2021. He pleaded guilty in 2022 but was not sentenced until last summer.

The defendants will have three weeks to reply once they have been served.

None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.