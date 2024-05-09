Merritt Mounties arrest suspect after string of violent incidents in city's downtown

Photo: Glacier Media

Serious charges have been laid following a string of violent incidents on Wednesday in downtown Merritt, according to police.

According to Merritt Mounties, officers were called to eight separate incidents between 1:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in which a suspect was reported to be assaulting people in the area.

Kevin Edward Young was arrested in the Diamondvale neighbourhood at approximately 9:30 p.m. According to police, the 35-year-old man has no fixed address and is well known to the detachment.

Young is facing 12 new charges, including four counts of assault, three counts of uttering threats, four counts of breach and one count of mischief. He is expected to appear in court on May 13.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.