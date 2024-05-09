Temperatures set to surpass 30 C in Kamloops for first time this year

Photo: KTW file

The first heat wave of the spring is about to descend on the Interior, and temperatures in the Tournament Capital are expected to surpass 30 C each of the next two days.

According to Environment Canada, after a high of 27 C on Thursday, Kamloops is in for highs of 30 C and 32 C on Friday and Saturday — which would be the first 30-plus days of the year.

Things are expected to cool slightly on Sunday, dipping back down to a high of 27 C, with temperatures in the mid-20s in the forecast for next week.

Aside from a 30-per-cent chance of showers on Mothers’ Day, there is no precipitation in the seven-day forecast for Kamloops.

On Thursday, provincial officials said they are concerned about drought and wildfire conditions in B.C.