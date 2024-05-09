City of Kamloops planning a test of Voyent emergency alert system

Photo: Pexels/Adrianna Calvo

The City of Kamloops is planning a test of its emergency alert system on Friday.

In a news release, the city said residents registered for Voyent Alert can expect a test alert by text message, phone call, email or app notification — depending on which type of alert they have opted to receive.

The city uses the Voyent Alert notification system to send messages to the community in the event of an evacuation alert or order issued due to floods or wildfires.

“If used, the notification will include important information about the event and instructions if any action is required,” the news release said.

Registered app users are asked to make sure the app is still active on their devices, as sometimes unused apps are automatically offloaded.

They are also encouraged to make sure their locations have been positioned accurately in the app or online account.

Anyone who has not yet registered for Voyent Alert can visit the City of Kamloops website for details, and download the app from GooglePlay or the App Store.