Kamloops martial artists take home medals from Taekwondo competition

Photo: Tiger Martial Arts

A small team of local martial artists have taken home medals from an Olympic Taekwondo tournament in Kelowna.

The Kamloops-based team from Tiger Martial Arts said they competed against various top gun Taekwondo schools from around B.C. last weekend.

Siblings Nadia, 10, and Mikhail Wenzel, 13, both came away with gold medals in sparring and top placements in high jump front kick. Tiger Martial Arts said Nadia also claimed a silver medal in flying sidekick.

Tiger Martial Arts said one of its top gun instructors, Riley Christianson, 17, took home silver medals in high jump front kick and flying sidekick divisions. Christianson also earned second place in his black belt sparring division.

Cordelia Lindner, 17, represented the school in the traditional poomsae division where she earned a top spot, Tiger Martial Arts said.

“Their coach Blake McCallum is extremely proud of the team's success, especially considering they went into the competition with barely two weeks notice,” the school said in a news release.