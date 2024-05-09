Police plan news conference to update ongoing conflict between alleged Kamloops drug dealers

Photo: Michael Potestio Evidence markers sit behind police tape on Tuesday morning outside the Ramada hotel on Columbia Street West, the scene of the latest shooting police say is part of an ongoing conflict between drug dealers.

Kamloops Mounties are slated to provide an update and answer questions Thursday afternoon about an ongoing street conflict that has prompted a rare public warning following a series of brazen shootings and arsons.

Police said they are investigating four shootings over a five-day span in the last week, as well as a series of suspicious fires and other incidents allegedly connected to an ongoing conflict between rival drug dealers.

Earlier this week, Mounties cautioned the public about “an increased risk to safety” given the brazen nature of the attacks — one of which involved a “misidentified target” — and that message was reiterated in a news release Wednesday in which two men were identified as being at risk due to the ongoing conflict.

Police said the uptick in violence centres around Justin Christopher Hunt, 25, and Cameron Ronald Cole, 40.

