Photo: Drive BC Work crews are conducting utility work along Highway 1 in an area between Valleyview and Dallas.

Utility work along the Trans Canada Highway may cause traffic delays for commuters in east Kamloops on Friday.

DriveBC is advising that work crews will be out on Friday from 9 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m. on Highway 1 between Grand Boulevard and Holman Road.

There will be an eastbound lane closure as a result for approximately two hours.