Man killed in house fire near Clearwater Wednesday

Photo: Blackpool Fire Rescue

A man was killed in a house fire near Clearwater Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the house fire on the 1400-block of Cutts Road in the small community of Blackpool just after noon on Wednesday. Blackpool is located just south of Clearwater along Highway 5.

In a press release Thursday morning, Blackpool Fire Rescue Fire Chief Mike Savage says the home was “fully involved with intense flames and smoke” upon the crews arrival.

“Due to the intense smoke, flames, and a dangerous fire flashover, fire crews were unable to safely enter the structure,” Savage says. “The structure collapsed within 30 minutes of the initial report of a structure fire.”

While one occupant of the home was taken to hospital by air ambulance and treated for burns, a man in his 20s was killed.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victims at this time,” said Savage

Crews from the Little Fort Fire Department and the Clearwater Fire Department were called in to assist with the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“The fire scene remains active and the site is currently unsafe to enter. Fire crews will access the site when it is safe to do so, and an excavator will be required to move debris,” Savage said.

“Blackpool Fire Rescue will work with RCMP, the BC Coroners Service, and the Province of BC’s Office of the Fire Commissioner in the days ahead.”