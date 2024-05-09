SD73 receives approval to acquire land for new Aberdeen secondary school

Photo: Castanet This lot on Pacific Way is the proposed location for a new secondary school in Aberdeen.

The Kamloops-Thompson School District has received provincial funding approval to purchase land for a new high school in Aberdeen, and a similar process is underway for a plot of land earmarked for an elementary school in Batchelor Heights.

That's in addition to Sníne elementary, which is slated to open in Pineview Valley in 2026, and the rebuilt Parkcrest elementary, which will welcome students in September — five years after it was destroyed by fire.

SD73's board of education first wrote to the ministry in 2022 asking for funding to acquire a lot at 2390 Pacific Way, adjacent to Highland Park and Pacific Way elementary, for a new secondary school to serve the southwest corner of the city.

Rhonda Nixon, SD73 superintendent, said the board identified $7.5 million was needed at the time to purchase the land.

“We identified $7.5 million when we had originally put it in the ministry communication, because at that time, that was the estimated price,” Nixon said.

“At this time, until the conclusion of the legal contract, we actually can't state the exact amount until everything has completely gone through.”

She said the funding would be received by the school district once the contract is completed, which she said would be “soon.”

The new secondary school in Aberdeen is at the top of the school district’s capital wish list and will require funding support from the ministry before beginning construction after the land is purchased.

The school district says the new school will help alleviate overcapacity issues at nearby schools. Sa-Hali Secondary is currently at 131 per cent capacity and nearby elementary schools are at 141 per cent capacity.

Batch elementary inches closer

On Monday, the SD73 board heard the school district submitted the final business case for a new elementary school in Batchelor Heights, and is now waiting to receive a Crown grant to purchase that land.

In a letter sent to the ministry earlier this year, SD73 appealed to Rachna Singh, minister of education and child care, to assist in expediting the Crown grant application.

In response, Nathan Cullen, minister of water, land and resource stewardship, committed to granting the Crown grant by spring.

“Upon satisfying any preconditions noted in the Crown grant offer, and upon approval of the Crown grant by cabinet, a package will be submitted to Crown grant services for issuance of the grant,” Cullen said in a letter to SD73 board chair Heather Grieve.

The board of education wrote a letter to Singh on Tuesday, now asking for funding support for the Batchelor Heights elementary school.

“Batchelor Heights is very close to that funding support. So I think Batchelor Heights will probably be one that we will see by 2029,” Nixon said.

Once receiving funding support, Nixon said it takes about four years before a new school opens its doors.

The application was previously approved to be expedited through the Ministry of Forests last year, but Cullen told the board of education the rearrangement of several ministries kept the grant from going forward.

Last month, SD73 hired Station One Architects for the Batchelor Heights school project.

Millions for capital projects

The ministry has also given its approval for several major and minor capital projects.

According to the ministry’s 2024-25 budget — approved on Monday — the schools district has budgeted over $48.1 million to come from the ministry for capital projects over the next school year.

“Such as the conclusion of Parkcrest elementary, Sníne elementary, the acquisition of land for a secondary school, HVAC upgrades, as I mentioned in the previous report, and three buses,” SD73 secretary-treasurer Trina Cassidy told the board on Monday.

Cassidy said the HVAC upgrades would take place at Juniper Ridge elementary, Kamloops School of the Arts and Sa-Hali secondary. The three school buses will include four wheelchair spaces each.

The district has budgeted to use $1.5 million in local capital as well.

The board unanimously approved the capital plan bylaw Monday evening and the district will be moving forward with the projects.