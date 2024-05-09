Gunman high on meth in 2018 Rose Hill shootout with Kamloops Mounties

Photo: Coroner's inquest exhibit This evidence photo shows the scene after a deadly gunfight on Rose Hill on Sept. 14, 2018.

A gunman who died in a shootout with Kamloops Mounties in 2018 on Rose Hill was high on methamphetamine at the time, a jury has been told.

Evidence in the coroner’s inquest into Eugene Marcano’s death wrapped up Wednesday at the Kamloops Law Courts with testimony from three expert witnesses.

The inquest has previously heard that Kamloops Mounties were called to a report of a suspicious truck and trailer on Sept. 14, 2018, on private property along a rural stretch of Rose Hill Road.

Marcano was the only person present when officers arrived, and he was described as being immediately agitated and aggressive.

About 10 minutes after police arrived, Marcano retrieved a shotgun from his trailer and opened fire. The ensuing gunfight saw at least 56 rounds fired, 45 of them by police.

Two bullets struck Marcano — one hit him in the head and killed him and the other grazed his arm.

Meth, gun 'not a good combination'

Forensic toxicologist Graham Jones testified alcohol and methamphetamine were found in Marcano’s body following his death.

His blood-alcohol level was moderate at 0.05, but meth levels indicate he would have been impaired.

BC Coroners Service lawyer Rolf Warburton asked Jones what impact the drug might have had on Marcano’s actions on the day of the shootout.

“It can affect judgement in terms of whether or not to threaten an individual or individuals with a firearm,” Jones said.

"It can affect the willingness or the judgement in terms of whether that firearm might be discharged, and of course the accuracy of that discharge if it took place. Having that concentration of methamphetamine here and a loaded firearm is not a good combination.”

Jury deliberations underway

An investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog agency, the Independent Investigations Office, cleared Kamloops Mounties of any wrongdoing in the shooting.

Jurors began their deliberations on Wednesday. They will continue on Thursday morning.

Coroners inquests are public hearings to determine the facts surrounding a death and to make recommendations.

Once the jury has finished deliberating, it will be free to make recommendations to the coroner.