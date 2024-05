Photo: Josh Dawson

A downtown Kamloops high rise was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon while firefighters doused a kitchen fire.

Emergency crews were called to Nicola Tower, 539 Nicola St., just after 4 p.m. for a report of a fire inside a unit on the eighth floor.

Residents of the 10-storey building could be seen gathering on Nicola Street as firefighters rushed inside.

The fire was out just before 4:30 p.m. There is no word yet on the extent of the damage.