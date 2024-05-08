Police warn ongoing Kamloops gangland conflict poses increased risk to public safety

Photo: Contributed (From left) Justin Christopher Hunt, 25, and Cameron Ronald Cole, 40.

Kamloops Mounties are warning that a gang war playing out on city streets could pose a risk to innocent bystanders, and the violence has increased in the wake of the recent arrest of an alleged high-ranking drug trafficker.

“We’re asking residents to please be aware that these targeted attacks are occurring in public settings and present an increased risk to safety,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said in a recent police press release.

Police are reiterating the warning after multiple arsons and four targeted shootings that took place over five days in the last week — one of which police say involved “a misidentified target.”

Kamloops RCMP have confirmed the uptick in violence surrounds a conflict in the local drug trade — at the centre of which are Justin Christopher Hunt, 25, and alleged high-level drug trafficker Cameron Ronald Cole, 40, who police arrested recently and charged with serious drug- and firearms-related offences.

Police also arrested Shane Cameron, 44, at the time of Cole's most recent arrest, though he was not mentioned in the warning issued by police on Wednesday.

Cole had serious charges against him dropped in 2020. At the time, he was alleged to have been at the top of one of two organized crime groups operating in Kamloops.

Warnings issued

“The two men who appear to be at the centre of the conflict have been warned about the risk to themselves, but recent events also lead us to be fearful for the safety of the public at large who may live or be near the men or their associates who are being targeted as a result of their criminal activities,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

“Without going into detail due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, some of these incidents occurred in public venues and have included a misidentified target.”

Pelley said that in the interest of public safety, police are releasing the name and images of the two men, believed to be the targets of future violence, and are asking the public to avoid interaction with them or their associates.

Kamloops RCMP investigators are expecting the violence to continue as both individuals maintain their presence in the community.

“The recent as well as the previous targeted arsons, continues to have consequences to the public’s sense of security and safety, and could easily have harmed an innocent bystander in the area at the time,” said Sgt. Kevin McIntyre.

“We are issuing this public interest disclosure in an effort to stay ahead of the violence and encourage anyone with information that may be connected to reach out to police as soon as possible.”

Police are asking the public to report any information about recent incidents of violence or suspicious activity to police by calling 911.

The warning comes following a recent series of shots fired reports, arsons and targeted criminal acts believed to be connected to the conflict.

Kamloops Mounties have not made anyone available to answer questions about the ongoing conflict, but a news conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.