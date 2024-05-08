Spot-sized fire burning in Heffley area now being held, BC Wildfire Service says

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 6:11 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service said a small wildfire which was discovered in the Heffley Creek area Wednesday is now being held.

According to BCWS, this means the fire is projected to remain within its boundaries under current weather and fuel conditions.

The fire, less than a hectare in size, is located near Edwards Creek and was spotted on Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 3:26 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a small wildfire in the Heffley Creek area north of Kamloops.

The fire, near Edwards Creek, was discovered on Wednesday and is estimated to cover less than a hectare.

According to BCWS mapping, it is north of Heffley-Louis Creek Road and east of Knouff Lake Road.

The blaze is suspected to have been human-caused.