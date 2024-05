Photo: Castanet

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a small wildfire in the Heffley Creek area north of Kamloops.

The fire, near Edwards Creek, was discovered on Wednesday and is estimated to cover less than a hectare.

According to BCWS mapping, it is north of Heffley-Louis Creek Road and east of Knouff Lake Road.

The blaze is suspected to have been human-caused.