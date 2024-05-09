Lack of spaces for homeless has KCBIA anticipating impact as summertime CAP Team hits full strength

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association’s Customer Care and Patrol Team will have its full complement of red shirts roaming the downtown core and Tranquille corridor this summer.

KCBIA executive director Howie Reimer said he feels it will be important to have all CAP Team members patrolling the streets given the impending closures of a pair of daytime shelter spaces for the homeless.

The CAP Team has four full-time members, and the KCBIA typically hires six more students part-time to bolster their numbers during the busy summer months, but was denied a Canada Summer Jobs Program grant last year and the team operated short-handed.

Reimer said this year they’ve received the grant again, meaning the CAP Team will once again have 10 members over the summer. He said the new recruits are currently in training ahead of the season.

The grant funding was used to cover their salaries, however, it only contributed $16,000 of a required $54,000. Reimer said the City of Kamloops is bridging the gap, covering the remaining $38,000.

The team will be split between the North Shore and downtown with five people per side, with some exception during events, Reimer told Castanet Kamloops.

Extra eyes and ears

This summer, with two day spaces for the homeless population set to close on either side of the river, Reimer said the CAP Team will be needed, though they are just a small part of trying to mitigate some of the issues with the homeless population.

“They're not security officers, they're not outreach workers, but they're there to identify, assess and dispatch or allocate the right resources to what's needed,” Reimer said.

The people behind the Loop drop-in centre in the 400-block of Tranquille Road are being evicted by new ownership, while The Mustard Seed will cease allowing homeless people at large access to its dayroom as of July 31.

Reclassified for cash

Reimer said that last year the Canada Summer Jobs Program classified the KCBIA a public entity and not a non-profit, and, as such, denied its funding request. He said that for this year they’ve been reclassified as a non-profit and received funding though it is much less than in years past.

Reimer said having the full team of 10 again this year will enhance the experience for visitors.

“They’re [The CAP Team] able to engage more with guests of downtown, also, to service businesses to, to watch on the streets to be stewards of the community to make sure that, you know, issues are dealt with,” Reimer said.

The red-shirted CAP team patrols downtown Kamloops and the North Shore — keeping in contact with businesses, providing information to tourists, helping with events and picking up discarded sharps.