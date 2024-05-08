TRU to host free screening of local wildfire documentary, panel discussion on sustainability

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University is hosting a special free screening of a documentary about the fight to save Logan Lake from the Tremont Creek wildfire in 2021, followed by a panel discussion on sustainability.

The Test, a locally produced documentary by Vesta Giles and Vandals Productions, will be shown at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, at the Paramount Theatre.

The film will be followed by a conversation featuring Giles and sustainability experts.

Admission is free but registration is required.

The Test premiered last month. Giles previously told Castanet Kamloops the documentary is about Logan Lake’s exhaustive preparation for a fire the community hoped would never come.