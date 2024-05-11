RAFT seeking support as it looks to bring refugee families to Kamloops in 2024

Photo: KTW file photo.

A local organization that helps refugees settle in Kamloops is hoping for continued community support as it ramps up its work again.

Nancy Bepple, board chair for Refugees And Friends Together (RAFT), said the organization works with the federal government to select individuals or families to sponsor. A settlement group then helps the refugees as they adjust to life in Kamloops.

"Kamloops has been such a supporter of RAFT over the years. So we're really excited to have the opportunity to keep doing this work,” Bepple said, adding there was a break due to COVID-19 as the federal government stopped refugee settlement.

“We're starting our program up again — and we're looking for support again from the community.”

RAFT is hosting an annual general meeting on Saturday, May 25, from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. The event, which includes speakers, video, discussion and refreshments, will take place at Hills of Peace Lutheran Church at 695 Robson Dr. All are welcome to attend.

“It's a way, first of all, for people to find out more about RAFT. We're also going to have three speakers that are going to talk about different aspects of the whole process, one from RAFT and one who's worked overseas with refugees, and somebody from Kamloops Immigrant Services,” Bepple said.

“It is also a way for people to gain some skills, and then to see if they would want to help going forward.”

Bepple said RAFT, which has operated in Kamloops for about 50 years, has helped refugees from all over the world, including Vietnam, Afghanistan, Syria, Liberia.

She said the organization needs financial support to help refugees come to Kamloops. RAFT is hoping to bring one or more families to Kamloops in 2024, which means it needs to fundraise $30,000 or more.

RAFT also needs people who want to work in settlement groups which support refugee families when they arrive.

The settlement groups helps a refugee family secure housing, set up a bank account, and become familiar with the school system and services like public transit.

“They help them so that they navigate their way through all of the things that they might need, when they first arrive — getting their first doctor, helping them to go to the library, all sorts of different things like that,” Bepple said. “There's the emotional support as well — just being there to help them make that transition.”